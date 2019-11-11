In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday 2019 in Horsham
The Horsham town centre Remembrance Service took place at 11am yesterday (November 10).
Here’s our gallery of photos taken at the event.
Horsham Remembrance Sunday. Pic Steve Robards SR10111901 SUS-191011-153546001
Horsham Remembrance Sunday. Pic Steve Robards SR10111901 SUS-191011-153535001
Horsham Remembrance Sunday. Pic Steve Robards SR10111901 SUS-191011-153524001
Horsham Remembrance Sunday. Pic Steve Robards SR10111901 SUS-191011-153513001
