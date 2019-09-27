In pictures: Burst water main causes flooding in Crawley

Two fire engines were sent to the incident in Stephenson Way, Crawley, at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (September 26). The water was one foot deep, said a spokesman for West Sussex Fire Service. She said that it was likely to spread and affect properties if it was not isolated properly. Crews left at 6.30pm and the incident was handed over to the water board.

Burst water main in Crawley Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

