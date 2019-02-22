Ifield residents’ chance to discuss their community

Ifield residents have the chance to discuss their community at the next neighbourhood forum meeting.

Talk Ifield community forum will be holding its latest open public meeting from 7-8.30pm on Monday March 4 at Elim Church, The Mardens, Ifield.

Talk Ifield was first established in 2013 as a neighbourhood forum.

It offers an opportunity for people who live and work in Ifield to meet and share ideas for improving and developing the local community for the benefit of everyone.

Anyone who lives in, who works in, or who has an interest in Ifield is welcome to attend open forum meetings.

The guest speaker will be Crawley Borough councillor Martin Stone, who will be giving a presentation and leading a discussion on the subject of Crawley Museum and a short history of Crawley and Ifield.

A council statement says: “Crawley has a rich and varied history dating back several centuries, and the new museum has now become a focal point for anyone who is interested in the heritage of our town and its changing character over the years.

“Councillor Stone has had a leading role in helping to establish the museum and has also undertaken extensive research into the history of Ifield in particular.”

Mark Sudan, Chair of the Talk Ifield Management Committee, said: “Very many people attended our last open forum meeting in September and we enjoyed an interesting presentation on maintaining our neighbourhood environment from the Crawley Borough Council officer responsible for leading that work.

“We are now looking forward to our next forum meeting on March 4, at which Councillor Martin Stone will be bringing us up to date on the new Crawley Museum and sharing with us his own extensive knowledge and research into the history of Ifield in particular.

“This will be a fascinating evening’s discussion, and we urge as many people as can do so, to come along and share the experience as Martin takes us on a unique journey through local history.”