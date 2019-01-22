Ice warning from Met Office for Sussex

A warning has been issued by the Met Office concerning ice on roads and pavements across Sussex for later today and tomorrow morning.

The yellow (be aware) warning says: “Ice will form in places later on Tuesday afternoon (January 22) and overnight into Wednesday, especially where wintry showers leave surfaces wet.

Ice warning

“Further hail, sleet and snow showers are also likely at times.”

However, the snow is forecast for further north with little chance of it falling in East and West Sussex.

Tomorrow and Thursday are forecast to be sunny for the most part but with temperatures struggling to rise above 3degC and feeling much colder in a light breeze.