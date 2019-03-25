Hunt for masked men after break-in at Horsham town centre jewellers

Masked men who broke into a major Horsham jewellers last week left a trail of damage before fleeing the building.

Police revealed today that the masked thieves broke into Pandora in Swan Walk shopping centre at around 12.20 am on Friday morning.

The store remained closed on Friday, but re-opened for business on Saturday.

A police spokesman said today: “The alarm was raised around 12.20am with a report that a number of masked men had broken into the rear of the building and then fled on to Albion Way towards the Y Centre.

“A messy search had been made of the shop and drawers and loose jewellery had been scattered around.

“Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, perhaps in the days leading up to it, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 17 of 22/03.”