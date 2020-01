Hundreds of mourners paid tribute to a World War Two veteran who feared his funeral would be poorly attended.

An estimated 200 people paid their respects on Friday, January 17, to Don Puttock of the King’s Royal Rifle Corps, following an appeal from the Royal British Legion and this newspaper. Photos courtesy of the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion.

