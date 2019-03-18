Hundreds descend on Horsham school for cross country championships

Hundreds of young athletes descended on a Horsham school to challenge for racing glory.

Pupils from years five to eight visited Christ’s Hospital to take part in two large cross country events held in the grounds.

First up was the Horsham and District schools years five and six cross country championship, organised by Greenway Academy.

Athletes from 25 schools competed in both the boys’ and the girls’ races.

Christ’s Hospital pupils were on hand to act as marshals.

After two hotly contested events, all the points were counted.

Heron Way came out on top of the girls’ race, while Southwater won the boys’ race.

Event organiser Chris Gunn, from Greenway Academy said: “It is fantastic to see this event continue to grow and develop.

“Twenty-five Horsham and District Schools participated in the event this year in glorious weather.

“We shall hope for even more next year.

“All of the children thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“Dave Messenger (head of sport) and Hannah Nwandu (PE teacher) from Christ’s Hospital did a tremendous job.”

Emily Sturt (Heron Way) won the girls’ event and Henry Davids (All Saints) was the individual victor in the boys’ race.

Councillor Peter Burgess, chairman of Horsham District Council congratulated the winners and presented them with their medals.

The second event was the year seven and eight Sussex schools cross country championships.

A record number of more than 600 youngsters competed in four races.

Anna Fox from Great Walstead won the year seven girls’ race, while Hove Park won the team category.

Windlesham came top in both year seven boys’ events, with Pelayo Eatrecanales winning the individual category.

Great Walstead took the team title in the year eight girls’ race, as well as the individual category, with Bea Ingles winning.

Luke Newton from Oriel won the boys’ race,.

Priory took the team title.

The top 20 runners in each of the four races will be invited to represent Sussex Schools in the South East inter-counties match, also at Christ’s Hospital.

David Messenger, head of Sport at Christ’s Hospital added: “It was a great pleasure to host this event and witness the enthusiasm and determination.

“We are very much looking forward to hosting the next Sussex Schools event.”