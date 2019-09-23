Huge turnout for Steyning climate strike - in pictures

A climate strike event in Steyning on Friday held as part of a global campaign saw a massive turnout with campaigners and students marching through the town.

A spokesman for Greening Steyning said: “We were expecting around 100 people, but we got 500. This really shows how climate concerns have shot up the agenda, especially among young people. Now we need our politicians and business leaders to wake up and start treating this like the global emergency that it is.”

