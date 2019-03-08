Horsham woman recognised for her commitment to patients

A Horsham woman has been recognised for her commitment to her patients.

Horsham Hearing Centre has announced its resident audiologist, Julie Ormerod, was recognised by the judges in the 2018 Audiologist of the Year Awards for ‘her high level of professionalism, care and commitment shown to patients’.

Jonathan Ormerod from the centre said: “We are very proud of Julie. This recognition is long overdue.”

The awards are the Oscars of the profession and only a very small number of Audiologists are recognised yearly.

The recipients are chosen by a select panel drawn from across Europe and are nominated by their patients.