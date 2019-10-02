Horsham woman fears litter could kill her dog

Food waste littered in Horsham is posing a potentially deadly risk to pets, according to one resident.

Rebecca Aylett, who walks her working cocker spaniel Bailey around Horsham, has hit out at ‘thoughtless’ people who leave food waste on the floor.

Rebecca Aylett is concerned about litter in Horsham. Pictureed with her dog Bailey. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. DM19100120a

She said: “I’m just getting fed up. [It’s] disrespectful.

“There has been an unnecessary amount of litter. There’s plenty of bins. They’re just not being used.

“Food wrappers. Empty drinks bottles. I just don’t understand it.

“Potentially it’s a risk to people’s animals and wildlife.”

Rebecca feared if Bailey ate some litter it ‘could lead to his death or thousands of pounds of vets bills’.

She said she has seen litter in the Barrack Field, the Memorial Gardens and near Horsham Park.

She added: “It just annoys me. It really frustrates me.

“I feel really angry. I have got three kids. They don’t dump their rubbish everywhere. I teach them right from wrong.

“I’m at a loss as to work out why people feel okay to do it.”

Rebecca urged residents to take responsibility for their own litter and not to ‘fall back’ on council litter pickers.

She said: “I would love it if people would just not walk past rubbish.

“If you see it just pick it up and put it in the bin.

“We all have a responsibility to not only pick up our own but if we do see it around do not walk past it just pick it.”

Read more: Horsham lift repairs cost council nearly £10,000

Read more: Long queues on major village road

Read more: Police presence in Horsham Park