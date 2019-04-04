Horsham town centre to host Sussex crafts fair

Horsham town centre is set to host an event showcasing the finest crafts in Sussex.

Beautiful jewellery, ceramics, colourful glass, turned wood, bespoke furniture plus a variety of well-designed crafts will be displayed at the Sussex Guild Contemporary Craft Show.

This is the third time that the Guild has exhibited in the Parkside building in Chart Way, only a short walk from the railway station.

Although there are other craft shows, the Sussex Guild members’ work is always of the highest standard. Visitors can meet the professional designer makers, and discuss how their work is created, order special commissions and make purchases.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Admission is £3 for adults, students and children go free.

If you love art and crafts this is an event you should not miss.

For more information about this and the Guild’s activities see its website at www.thesussexguild.co.uk