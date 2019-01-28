Horsham town centre store announces closure

A long-established business has closed suddenly in Horsham town centre.

Signs have gone up at Bunce’s Home Hardware in Queens Street announcing the retailer has shut up shop in the town.

A sign has gone up in the window of the store

The signs read: “This branch is now closed. Contact FRP Advisory LLP.”

Over the weekend many residents took to social media to express their sadness at the shop’s closure.

The news follows last week’s shock announcement that the Storrington branch of business had suddenly closed after many years of trading.

Similar closure signs also appeared in the windows of the Worthing branches of the business over the weekend.

Bunce’s was founded in Worthing in 1928 and has been trading across Sussex for more than 90 years.

The company has been approached for comment.