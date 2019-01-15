Horsham town centre pub reopens

People in Horsham have been raising a glass as a landmark town centre pub re-opened today (January 15).

The Olive Branch in the Bishopric closed on January 1 as the previous landlords stepped down after four years behind the bar.

Dave Richards has taken over the site and confirmed its was business as usual with the pub reopening at lunchtime - although food is currently not on offer.

Dave, who previously ran the Boars Head in Worthing Road, added he hoped to be serving food again by January 17.

The pub is owned by South Coast Brewer Hall & Woodhouse and has been closed for two-weeks.

