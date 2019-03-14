Horsham town centre project set for a new look

After years of brightening the town centre a Horsham project has spruced up its logo.

Horsham in Bloom’s (HIB’s) colourful logo has been a familiar sight in Horsham for more than 20 years, notably on the sponsorship boards for railing planters and hanging baskets which remain in place for up to four months each summer.

The new logo for Horsham in Bloom

This year the boards will look different. HIB is replacing the familiar red rose with a more contemporary design.

According to the group, the previous logo looked tired and dated and needed to be replaced by a more modern, smarter design.

The principal aim of Horsham in Bloom since its beginnings in the mid-1990s, has always been to promote and encourage all forms of horticulture for the benefit of the whole community.

Its brief included a number of long-term projects such as the maze and the human nature garden in Horsham Park, the diamond jubilee ribbon along North Street, areas of spring bulbs and wild flowers throughout the town, helping to establish small community gardens in several locations and many others over the years

Annual competitions provide individual gardeners, volunteer groups, pubs, schools and businesses with the opportunity to showcase their horticultural prowess.

Horsham in Bloom committee members may be passionate about their own gardens but they also share a willingness and enthusiasm to brighten the streets and meeting places in the town, as well as supporting care of the wider environment.

To be effective, Horsham in Bloom harnesses a wide variety of skills and interests; designing posters, organising competitions, writing press releases and articles for the press and magazines, social media publishing, investigating sources of funding and many more activities.

The medical profession, mental health workers, well-known gardening experts and celebrities including Monty Don and Alan Titchmarsh have all now recognised and are promoting gardening as being beneficial to mental and physical well-being.

The new committee is looking to continue and expand the activities of Horsham in Bloom.

If you can help, please contact the Secretary at HIB.Committee@gmail.com.

The group said it was keen to hear from helpers.