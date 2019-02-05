Horsham town centre explosion: Shops re-open after power cut

Shops and businesses in Horsham are beginning to re-open following an explosion in the town centre this morning (February 5).

Dozens of shops were forced to close as the incident cut off power to more than 150 buildings in the town centre.

Shops in South Street, West Street and Middle Street have started to re-open although many of the banks remain closed.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers restored supplies to all but 12 customers by 11.43am and work is continuing on site to reconnect the remaining supplies as swiftly as possible.”

