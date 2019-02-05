Horsham town centre explosion: Properties still without power

Several properties in Horsham are still without power following an explosion in the town centre earlier this morning (February 5).

More than 150 homes and business had their power cut off after a substation on the corner of the Causeway and Blackhorse Way exploded.

Two fire were called to the incident at about 9.15am along with engineers from UK Power Networks.

A spokesman for the firm said the explosion had been caused by ‘a fault’ on a piece of equipment at the substation.

Dozens of shops and business in Middle Street, West Street and South Street were forced to close for several hours due to the power cut.

Most have now re-opened and UK Power Networks said electricity had been restored to all but 12 properties by 11:45am.

A spokesman added: “Supplies were restored to a further five customers at 12.15pm and our engineers are working hard to reconnect the final seven properties.”