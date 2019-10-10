Horsham town centre Christmas lights: work begins on new illuminations

The installation of Horsham’s Christmas lights has begun this week.

The works, which started week beginning October 7 by Gala Lights, are due to be completed by 14 November with the exception of a special children’s light display on the Forum which will be added in early December according to Horsham District Counil.

JPCT 201112 Christmas lights in Horsham town centre in 2012. Photo by Derek Martin ENGSUS00120121120092150

This year there will be additional lighting in Park Place and along the Bishopric stream areas for the first time together with some exciting new and original elements, a council spokeswoman said.

Gala’s contract is managed by the council on behalf of the neighbourhood councils whose special charge budget funds the Christmas lighting in the town.

A community Christmas Tree is being organised for the Carfax by independent partners, the spokeswoman added.

She said: “The new lighting scheme will complement December’s Light Up Horsham light projections shows in the Market Square as part of Horsham District Year of Culture 2019 to make Horsham an even more attractive place to visit over the festive season.”

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Local Economy Councillor Paul Clarke added: “The new Christmas lighting will be a real stand out feature for Horsham Town Centre this year and will create a real magnet for visitors, residents and shoppers to come to Horsham over the festive period and enjoy all that Horsham has to offer.”

The lights will be a ‘real boost’ to traders at this key time of year when they are facing ‘such challenging times in the high street’, he said.

Mr Clarke added: “I would encourage as many of you as possible to come along and enjoy the unique atmosphere that only Horsham can offer.”

