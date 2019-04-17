Horsham Tea at the Ritz event raises hundreds for children’s charity

A fundraising afternoon tea held in Horsham has raised £500 for a children’s charity.

The Tea at the Ritz event took place in the Methodist Hall, London Road, on Sunday April 7 and was in aid of Action for Children.

Visitors were served with sandwiches, scones and cream, pastries and homemade cakes, and entertainment included singing, poetry reading and instrumental interludes on flute and violin.

Pat Enticott, on behalf of the charity’s fund raising committee, said: “The committee would like to thank all those whose hard work contributed to the success of the afternoon.”