Horsham sustainability event to encourage kinder living towards the planet

A sustainable gardening and growing event will take place this weekend to encourage people to live in a way that is kinder to the planet.

Gardening and conservation groups will group at the fifth annual Kinder Living Home Show.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 7, from 10am-4pm, and Sunday, March 8, from 10am-3pm at County North Parkside in Horsham.

Friends of Horsham Park will be promoting pollinator-friendly gardening to learn what can be done to support bumblebees.

The family show will also include sowing sunflower seeds and the opportunity to make up a mother’s day gift of flowering plants for £5.

Chairman of Friends of Horsham Park Sally Sanderson said: “We are very excited about being involved in this great show. We are thrilled that Dr Nikki Gammans from the Bumblebee Conservation Trust will be delivering two inspiring talks on Sunday morning – a short one for children at 10.30am, and an in-depth talk from 11am.

“She’ll have a bumblebee stall too with lots of lovely bee products and information.”

Visit www.kinderliving.co.uk/events