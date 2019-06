Firefighters were called to Horsham town centre following an alert at a shopping centre.

Shoppers were evacuated from Swan Walk shopping centre after a fire alarm was set off inside the building this afternoon.

Firefighters attending the incident at Swan Walk

One fire engine was sent to the scene and the centre was shut off between the Boots entrance and the Swans statue.

A spokesman for the fire service said following investigations crews established it was a false alarm.

Shoppers are now being allowed to re-enter the centre.