Horsham schoolgirl joins world premiere at the Glyndebourne opera

A Horsham schoolgirl joined the world premiere of an opera at a renowned venue.

Carmen Goddard performed in the first show of Agreed on Wednesday February 27, at the famous Glyndebourne opera.

It wa s her first opportunity to perform as part of the prestigious opera company, which follows an audition process and months of intense rehearsals.

Carmen said: “I have learned so much from the whole process of taking an opera from the many hours spent learning and interpreting the score, through to where we are now, in final rehearsals on a vast stage with a huge production team, set and lighting that just blows you away.”

Carmen spent many hours a week working under the guidance of top industry directors, choreographers and musicians.

She works alongside exceptionally talented artists such as the jazz singer Zara McFarland, whose sublime voice brings a magical element to this dazzling new work.

Ahead of the performance Carmen said she was excited.

She added: “I’m grateful to my music teacher Debbie Betts for believing in me and recommending me for this opportunity.

“I have really had a taste of life as an opera singer and it is something I am now considering for the future.”