Horsham school’s Peter Pan pantomime hooks a crowd

A Horsham school celebrated Christmas in style with its annual pantomime.

On the last day of term lessons were suspended as staff and prefects at Millais School presented the show to all the pupils in the school.

This involved three separate performances, with plenty of audience participation, in the magic of a traditional pantomime story, which this year was Peter Pan.

There was plenty of hissing and booing for the baddies, Captain Hook and his fellow pirate Smee.

The colourful Crocodile with a taste for Hook proved popular too.

Peter Pan and Wendy provided a romantic element in a fun way, with support from the good fairy, Fairy Nuff.