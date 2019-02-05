Horsham’s lost shops part two - how many do you recall?
Following on from the success of our previous look at popular shops in Horsham that have now closed here’s part two.
Our previous gallery of photos featured shops from the 1980s up to very recent times. This time we have found phots in our archives covering the period 2008 to around 2011. Several of them featured in an article in 2011 about the large number of vacant shops in the town.
We featured Annetts in the Carfax before but we have found this photo taken just before the closure in 2009.