A Horsham road was closed after a motorcyclist came off his bike yesterday evening (February 17).

Police said the accident took place on the Farthings Hill roundabout, close to Tanbridge House School, at about 5.25pm.

Farthings Hill road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the incident causing disruption to traffic on the edge of the town.

Officers said the motorcyclist was not hurt and the road was re-opened by 5.50pm.