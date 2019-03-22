Horsham pupils take a trip back in time for Victorian day

A group of Horsham pupils was in for a shock as their Victorian day saw them sitting in silence and counting shillings.

Farlington School’s prep six travelled back in time to 1852 to experience a day in a typical Victorian schoolroom.

The pupils, aged 10 and 11, spent the day in period dress and a classroom transformed into the bland Victorian style of the time.

They learned all about what it was like to be a school child in the 1800s.

Miss Welsh and Mr Absalom ruled the class with rods of iron (or bamboo).

The children were expected to sit through lessons in silence and only speak when spoken to.

They covered subjects such as British History, by chanting dates.

They also learned maths with pounds, shillings, pennies and farthings and practised how to write perfect copperplate handwriting.

The pupils read from a Victorian reading book, commenting on the morals gained from them.

The students also learned a poem to recite at the end of the day.

Lunch consisted of pasties, sandwiches, fruit and biscuits.

During their break time, the students were able to roll hoops and skip together.

They also had the choice of playing a game of marbles or hopscotch.

This hands-on historical experience fits into the pupils’ history curriculum.

Their topic is currently the Victorian era.

Pupils learn about Victorian domestic life and the contrasting lifestyles of the rich and poor.

They also covered the growth of urbanisation and the achievements of the era.

The pupils are set to explore this topic further when prep six goes on their residential trip to the Isle of Wight.

Their trip, at the end of the summer term will include a visit to Osborne House.

The property is Queen Victoria’s palatial holiday home and a former royal residence on the island.

Its construction began in 1845 and was finished in 1851.

The house was designed by Prince Albert.