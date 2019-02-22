Horsham pupils spread Valentine’s Day joy to care home residents

A Horsham care home has partnered with a primary school to spread Valentine’s Day joy.

Westlake House was filled with flowers, cards and sweets as the residents, guests and staff celebrated the day.

Pupils from Arunside Primary in Horsham visited Westlake as part of the celebrations.

The children presented the residents with a beautiful homemade card and chocolates.

The pupils enjoyed chatting with the residents while enjoying home baked cakes and juice.

The school children have invited the residents to stay in touch as pen pals.

General manager, Clare Hall, said: “Today has shown us all that you are never too old for love.

“We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun for the individuals that live here and their guests and we have enjoyed every moment of it.”

A resident at Westlake House Care Home added: “It has been a lovely day.

“It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get involved with the day’s festivities.

“I really liked talking to the primary school children and hearing all about Valentine’s.

Westlake House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare and is one of the UK’s largest care providers.

The care provider said it is committed to delivering personalised care across all of its care homes and hospitals.

Westlake House provides residential care and nursing care for 50 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information about Westlake email Westlake @barchester.com