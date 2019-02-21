Horsham pancake race 2019: Winners crowned amid fierce competition

Crowds flocked to Horsham town centre to see the fierce competition at the annual pancake race.

Organised by Horsham Rotary Club, 24 teams took part in the popular competition.

Racing was hotly contended with teams from the County Times, Harris Lord Recruitment and First Recruitment Services performing well.

Blaise Tapp, community and commercial editor of the County Times, said: “It was a really fun way to spend a lunchtime.

“It was great to see the Carfax so busy with families.”

The eventual winners were Bluecoat Sports.

The County Times were disqualified from their quarter final after judges ruled there was running.

Blaise added: “Hats off to Horsham Rotary Club, Horsham District Council and Garry Mortimer-Cook on the microphone.”