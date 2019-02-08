Horsham nightlife rated one of the worst in Sussex, new report says

Nightlife in Horsham has been rated joint worst in Sussex according to a new survey.

A BBC report investigating the best places to live in the UK for those under 26 revealed the area scored zero out of ten for going out, with just 105 bars, clubs and pubs in the district.

Horsham joined Chichester, Arun and Mid-Sussex at the bottom of the nightlife rankings whilst Crawley, Brighton and Worthing topped the chart for the county.

Overall Horsham received a score of three out of ten with the categories for bus services and sports facilities each scoring just one out of ten.

The survey found the percentage of completely natural land in the district (excluding farmland and parks) was only seven per cent.

However, Horsham was rated highly for employment and mental health care for young people with 100 per cent of monthly therapy targets being hit.

The district joined the Wealden and Rother as the lowest overall rated areas in Sussex.

The BBC sourced data from the Food Standards Agency, Sport England, Ofcom, the ONS and more.

