Horsham New Look: Shoppers react to town centre store closure notice

Shoppers in Horsham have spoken out about what new retailers they would like to see open in the town centre.

Following the announcement that New Look would close its Swan Walk store next month many people have expressed what they want to see fill the empty unit.

McDonald’s, Starbucks and Primark have all been suggested as replacements for the fashion retailer.

Nick Roffe said on the County Times Facebook page: “Did someone say Starbucks?”

Maureen Magee added: “Dorothy Perkins or Wallis back... pronto!”

Kathryn Farndell mourned the loss of department store BHS while Spanish fashion retailer Mango was also suggested.

Mark Wingfield thought the unit would be well suited for the return of McDonald’s to the town.

Jenny Dunne added: “Primark for the teenagers and those of us that live on a budget.”

Jim Vallance made a left-field suggestion, seeking a return of fondly remembered burger restaurant Pops Choice.

