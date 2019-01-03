Horsham misses out on launch of Greggs new vegan sausage roll

People in Horsham are missing out on the roll-out of a new vegan sausage roll unveiled nationwide by bakery chain Greggs today.

Greggs - renowned for the mass sale of traditional pork sausage rolls - announced that its new quorn version would be on sale from today.

But the Greggs store in Horsham’s West Street has none of the new vegan rolls on sale this morning.

Bosses at the bakery chain say that their vegan-version roll has been designed to mirror the classic original with layers of puff pastry, made with vegetable oil, and a bespoke Quorn filling.

However, as the nation tucks into the new savoury treat, people in Horsham have been left wondering just how it tastes.

Greggs launched the new product after 20,000 people signed a petition by animal welfare organisation Peta calling on Greggs to produce a vegan version of its best-selling item.