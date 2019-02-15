Horsham man speaks out after car left propped up on bricks

A Horsham man has been left shocked after he woke up to find his Audi on bricks.

Neil Vanson thought it was a 40th birthday prank when his neighbour called to tell him someone had stolen all four wheels from his two-year-old Audi, leaving the valuable vehicle propped up on bricks.

Neil Vanson's Audi Q7 was left propped up on bricks. Picture by Neil Vanson

Neil said: “I ran out there in my dressing gown and my Audi Q7’s on bricks.”

But when he called police to inform them of the crime Neil was told no officers would attend.

Neil added: “There can’t be much bigger on a Wednesday night. I thought it was a major thing happening. They didn’t.”

He initially phoned 999 before completing the call on 101. Neil told how the officer said they would be unable to proceed without CCTV.

Neil added: “I get it, there’s probably not that many lines of enquiry.

“I appreciate what the police do. I think they do a great job.

“There obviously is an issue with manpower.

“It’s important for there to be a police presence if a crime is committed.”

The theft, which is likely to cost Neil around £2,000, prompted him to raise concerns about children being frightened if the police aren’t around to reassure people in the area.

He told how his three children were ‘freaking out’ last night after being shocked by the theft.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.