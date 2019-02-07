Horsham leprosy activist nominated for UK volunteering award

A Horsham leprosy activist has been nominated for a national award.

Ian Jepps, a member of Brighton Road Baptist Church, has been nominated for the volunteer award by BOND.

BOND is the UK network for organisations working in international development.

The award highlights people who have made an outstanding contribution to their organisation.

It also highlights the sector where the volunteer has had a significant impact on NGO’s work and the people they seek to help.

Ian is a volunteer speaker for The Leprosy Mission England and Wales (TLM).

Together with his wife Pauline he raises awareness in the UK of the problems sufferers with leprosy face.

They have visited hospitals in Nepal on several occasions to gain further insights into the disease and its treatment.

Laura Stopczynski, from TLM said: “Through his ongoing dedication to the cause, Ian has surpassed all expectations of being a volunteer and has truly been an integral advocate for TLM and leprosy-affected people.

“His legacy will make a lasting impact.”

Ian told how being part of an active Christian fellowship and the prayers of the folk there helped him and his wife Pauline in moving out of their comfort zone to show love for those affected by leprosy.

He added: “It’s all of God not us”