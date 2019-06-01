Horsham leisure centre emergency incident - What we know so far

A leisure centre in Horsham has been re-opened after a chemical spillage this morning (Saturday, June 1).

Pavilions in the Park in Hurst Road was closed to the public shortly after 10am, whilst emergency services dealt with an incident. Read our initial report here

Having initially confirmed it was 'in attendance at a situation', West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service revealed there had been a 'chemical spillage at the leisure centre'.

Horsham Pavilions in the Park

Sussex Police and the county fire service confirmed officers and crews were stood down by 12pm.

A police spokesman said: "Along with the fire service, we were called to a pump issue in the basement of the leisure centre.

"It was contained in the basement and assessed by the fire service. The council were also there assisting.

"The building was evacuated but all was in order."

In a post on social media whilst the incident was ongoing, The Pavilions In The Park advised visitors that the centre had been closed.

The post read: "The centre is currently closed, we apologise for the inconvenience. We hope to be open again soon."

A spokesperson for the leisure centre confirmed it had re-opened by 12pm but was unable to comment on the incident.