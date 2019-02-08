Horsham incinerator: Your chance to quiz experts on plans

Residents are set to get the chance to quiz experts over plans to create an incinerator in Horsham.

Britaniacrest Recycling put forward an application to create a 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable energy facility at the former Wealden Brickworks in Langhurstwood Road. For more on the plans see: All you need to know about Horsham incinerator plans

Dozens joined in the protest against plans to build a new incinerator in Horsham.

The proposals were rejected by West Sussex County Council but the waste management firm has since lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate to overturn the decision.

Campaigners fighting the appeal are set to host a public meeting over the weekend with guest speakers and a question and answer session.

A spokesman for No Incinerator 4 Horsham, which has organised the event, said: “No Incinerator 4 Horsham Community Group is organising a public meeting on Saturday February 9 (from) 10am to 11.30am at The Holbrook Club in North Heath Lane to enable the public to find out more about how this proposal would affect West Sussex and beyond.”

Many have raised concerns over the proposed facility with campaigners expressing worries over the impact the building will have on public health and the countryside, claiming the facility could create a ‘toxic cloud’ over Horsham.

Councillors shared the corners when rejecting the plans and also highlighted the impact the build could have on the district’s road network.

Similar proposals are currently being considered by planning inspectors in Swindon. A public inquiry is underway after an appeal was lodged against the borough council’s decision to refuse the creation of an incinerator at Keypoint in South Marston.

Members of No incinerator 4 Horsham attended the inquiry and said they were shocked to hear of the size of the proposed 52m high chimney stack compared to the 95m stack outlined in the Horsham plans.

The group added it is looking for ‘urgent’ help and funding for legal advice and a barrister to ‘present a case for concerned Horsham residents to the Planning Inspector’.

Residents have until February 25 to submit their comments to the planning inspector.

To find out more or submitted your comment visit https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/ViewCase.aspx?caseid=3218965