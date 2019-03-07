Horsham gran’s Brexit bin plea: Council speaks out

An apology is being offered to a Horsham great gran who has been waging a months-long battle over a missing rubbish bin lid.

Seventy-eight-year-old Betty Wells told earlier today how she feared she could become a Brexit ‘victim’ - because a replacement lid for her garden waste bin has to be imported from Germany.

Betty Wells and her lid-less bin. Photo: Steve Robards

Former magistrate Betty has been pleading with Horsham District Council for a new bin lid since Christmas, but says she has been repeatedly told it will arrive ‘next week.’

Infuriated Betty said: “I just hope it’s here before March 29” - the day Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union.

Betty queried why the council could not provide her with a whole new bin when scores of them are currently ‘in storage’ at Horsham’s Hop Oast waste site.

But Horsham District Council has now spoken out and said sorry to Betty - and told her she should have a new bin ‘next week.’

A spokesman said: “The council apologises for the inconvenience caused to this particular resident.

“A new stock of bin lids had to be ordered and the delivery has been delayed.

“It is of course more cost effective to replace the lid rather than a whole bin.

“We are now assured that new stocks will be replenished by early next week.”