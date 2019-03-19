Horsham firm chooses Chestnut Tree House as its 2019 charity

A Horsham company has chosen Chestnut Tree House as its 2019 charity partner.

Pentagon Plastics Group, a manufacturer based in Foundry Lane has joined with the charity which provides care to children with life limiting conditions.

Pentagon will support the hospice through several fundraising and volunteering initiatives starting with a sponsored spinathon.

The tooling and moulding teams battled it out to see who could cycle the furthest on exercise bikes, supported by Dual Strength and Fitness.

Gabby Day, communications manager at Pentagon, said: “The team are all enjoying a bit of friendly competition.”

Riders were looked after with jelly babies, drinks and deodorant.

The tooling team cycled 158 miles, beating the moulding team’s 145 miles.

In total £723 was raised from donations as well as a fixed rate per mile donated by Pentagon.

Gabby added: “The company is looking forward to this continued commitment over the next 12 months.”