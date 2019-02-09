Horsham district school ‘closed until Tuesday’ due to flooding

A Horsham district school will be closed on Monday after heavy rains caused serious flooding to part of a building.

Shelley Primary School, in Broadbridge Heath, has been forced to close after heavy downpours caused by storm Eric struck the district yesterday (February 8).

A spokesman for the school confirmed the junior playground, hall, junior corridor, infant toilets and resource room had been flooded due to the adverse weather.

Firefighter were called and pumped floodwater out the building yesterday whilst staff were also on site mopping up the mess.

The school said it will be closed on Monday (February 11) as it assesses the damage and makes any necessary repairs.

Parents are being told to ‘assume the school is open on Tuesday’ unless alerted otherwise.