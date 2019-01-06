Horsham district’s Year of Culture 2019 launched

The Horsham district Year of Culture 2019 was launched yesterday (Saturday January 5) with a taste of what is to come during the year.

Music, dance, acrobats and a laser show entertained the crowd in Horsham Park, with plenty of information on hand about events lined up for the year.

Horsham district Year of Culture 2019

The free to attend launch took place in the sensory garden behind Park House.

During 2019 the Horsham district will showcase world class musicians, multi-million selling authors and high profile actors alongside local brewers holding barnstorming music nights, ukulele jams, classical concerts, innovative sculptural installations and so much more.

The first ever large scale outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream will take place at Knepp Castle, while other ‘firsts’ include the first ever Horsham Film Festival will be held; the first ever Sussex Comedian of the Year competition is planned and the first ever project to include projections and lights in a variety of locations is also in the schedule.

There is a long list of events already planned and they can be found at the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019 website.