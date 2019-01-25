Horsham district brewery responds after £250m sale

A Horsham district brewery has spoken out after the news the company had been sold as part of a £250m deal.

Dark Star Brewing, in Partridge Green, has been sold to Japanese firm Asahi after its owners Fuller’s Brewery announced the sale of its ‘entire beer business’ today (January 25).

Dark Star was taken over by Fuller’s last February and was one of several brewers and producers sold as part of a ‘debt free, cash free’ deal. For more see our previous story: Dark Star sold as part of £250 million deal

James Cuthbertson, managing director of Dark Star, said he was excited for the future and wanted to thank Fuller’s for their investment over the past year.

He said: “It’s a new chapter for our company. It’s too early to say but we are pretty confident.”

As well as the brewery Dark Star used to own the pubs across Sussex including The Partridge in Partridge Green, The Lockhart Tavern in Haywards Heath and the Anchor Tap in Horsham.

The company sold all three sites last year with the Anchor Tap and The Lockhart Tavern taken over by Pale Moon pub Company while The Partridge was bought by a private landlord.