Horsham developments: ‘Build schools and hospitals, we have enough houses’

The number of new houses in Horsham has sparked a furious backlash on social media.

Following a reader letter, angry residents took to the County Times Facebook page to express their dismay at the number of properties being built in the district.

Ann Duncan fumed: “How we can help is STOP. Enough now.

“It is up to us all to stop this.

“We are now being ruined.

“The countryside decimated.

“This is having a massive impact on us all and on our wildlife.”

Julie Ward added: “We moved out of London 31 years ago to live in this beautiful countryside.

“I am so sad that is going to be taken away.”

Caroline Crook said: “Build schools. Build hospitals. Build doctors surgeries. Enough houses.”

Emma Skeates added: “Are we only just waking up to this NOW?! Really?”

John Bradbury thought the town would soon be called Horsham city and Joyce Johnson said ‘Horsham is lost’.

Dorota Day added: “We need to make a stand.”

Paul Maynard was concerned about the wildlife’s habitat being destroyed by development.

He said: “What about the environment and animals that live in these fields and hedgerows?”