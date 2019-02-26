Horsham dancer joins Pink on stage at BRITs for ‘life-changing experience’

A Horsham dancer who joined pop singer Pink on stage at the BRIT Awards has told of her ‘life-changing experience’.

Caitlin McDonnell, 18, was offered the incredible opportunity during her studies at the BRIT School.

However the young dancer has revealed the backing dancers worked to a very tight schedule, starting rehearsals the Saturday before the big night.

Caitlin said: “At first I was completely shocked.

“It was amazing. It was such a life-changing experience.

“It’s rekindled something in me. This is the industry I want to be in.”

She told how pop superstar Pink acted as a role model for the backing dancers and looked after them, making sure they stayed hydrated.

Caitlin added: “Pink is so massive in the industry.

“It’s inspired me to work hard and succeed in the industry.

“It really reminds me no matter where you come from or who you know it’s hard work that gets you there.”

The impressive routine, performed to a medley of the popstar’s hit songs including Walk Me Home, Just Like Fire, Just Give Me a Reason and What About Us, was the result of just 20 hours practice.

Caitlin said the experience hadn’t yet sunk in, and that some of her classmates had joined Hugh Jackman for the opening dance.

She added: “I don’t think I actually processed it until I finished the whole thing.

“Oh my gosh, I have just danced on stage with Pink on national TV.”