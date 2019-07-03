Horsham cyclist air lifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash

A 63-year-old cyclist was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance after a crash near Horsham.

Police are seeking witnesses after the man was seriously injured in a collision with a car.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Hammerpond Road at 10.20am yesterday (July 2) after a collision between the cyclist and a Volvo V40 car.

The incident happened on the hill near the Roosthole car park.

The cyclist was taken by air ambulance to St George’s Hospital in South London with serious injuries.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the man is currently in a stable condition.

The car driver, a 67-year-old man from Billingshurst, was unhurt

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101.

People have been asked to quote Operation Flax.

