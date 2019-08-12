Horsham could become a ‘wilderness’ due to out of control weeds

The amount of ‘neglect’ in Horsham is ‘horrific’, the town’s labour party has said.

David Hide, secretary of Horsham Labour, said overgrown bushes and ‘five foot’ weeds had made him concerned the town could become a wilderness.

Overgrown vegetation in Manor Fields

He said: “You have got to ask what is going on in Horsham?

“We’re paying for this service and we don’t want to live in an environment where our streets are full of dirt.”

Brighton Road, Crawley Road and Manor Fields were areas highlighted by David.

He said the party had been contacting the council during the last two years to try and resolve the issue.

A butterfly bush in Brighton Road

David added: “It’s always taken a big effort to get any kind of response.

“From the spring onwards in Horsham nothing was being done about the weeds growing into the gutters, the autumn leaves were still there.

“This has lead to literally five foot tall weeds growing on the pavement.

“We all obviously are still paying our council tax. [Horsham District Council] have statutory obligations to sweep and clean.”

Malcolm Willis, chairman of watchdog group the Horsham Society, said weed control ‘splits opinion’.

He expressed concern about support for prioritising verge cutting ahead of more vital services.

Malcolm added: “West Sussex County Council has decided to reduce the frequency of grounds maintenance.

“We are all aware of the shortfall in council budgets, but politics aside, decisions have to be made by all councils in prioritising tasks.

“The cloth has to be cut accordingly and therefore the question has to be asked what else would be cut instead of the weeds?

“Would it mean a reduction in highway repairs, or something similar?”

He said the society was concerned that any cutbacks should not affect safety.

Malcolm added: “[The county council] needs to confirm that, in reducing the frequency of maintenance, they will ensure that road signs are clearly legible.”

But Malcolm said it could be argued that vegetation is beneficial to wildlife.

He added: “The increase in food sources for many insects, especially at a time so many of our butterflies are threatened is a positive.

“A reduction in the use of pesticides and the effects upon our environment can only be good.

“For some, however, this ‘disorder’ to their neighbourhood is unacceptable.

“You will see many areas where local residents have taken responsibility for their own patch.

“Some residents mow adjacent grass verges, whilst others are happy to see them left to their natural state.

“There will always be differing opinions, and this is healthy, as long as safety for our road and footpath users is not impeded.”

David said he was ‘100 per cent signed up’ to the concept of climate emergency.

He added: “I know the value of trees and I know the value of our native flora. That’s entirely different to say, that butterfly bush [in Brighton Road, pictured].

“You can’t replace your concerns around the environment and supplant them with doing nothing in the town centres and letting the council off the hook.”

Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council have been approached for comment.