Horsham college team clinches third place in Senior Maths Challenge

Students at a Horsham college have earned top marks in a maths competition.

Collyer’s pupils have been celebrating an outstanding performance at the senior maths challenge, aimed at 16 to 19-year-olds studying A level maths, where they clinched third place.

A team of brilliant young mathematicians headed to Lancing College at the end of last term to compete in the West Sussex heat of the senior maths team challenge.

To be selected for the Collyer’s team, students had to prove their aptitude in competitions such as: Who wants to be a Mathematician, Senior Maths Challenge and National Cipher Challenge.

The team was made up of Lawrence Schofield and Wiggert Vermeer from the second year, and Sej Patel and Josh Cooper from the first year.

Collyer’s maths teacher Rob Ettridge, who co-ordinated Collyer’s entry, said: “The team challenge attracted 20 schools and colleges from across the county for three hours of high-pressure problem solving.

“First the teams worked as a four on ten fiendish questions.

“Next, the teams were split into two pairs and had to solve a numerical crossword where one pair only had the across clues and the other team only had the down clues.

“Finally, the pairs took part in a fast-paced relay, where each question was dependent on the previous answer.”

The Collyer’s team was the highest placing state-sector institution.

Deputy principal, Steve Martell, added: “Lawrence, Wiggert, Sej and Josh are an absolute credit to Collyer’s and our outstanding Maths department.”