Horsham church celebrates 80 years with cake and Prosecco

A special celebration tea has been held at a Horsham church has been celebrating its 80th birthday.

The congregation and friends of St Leonard’s church on Cambridge Road, Horsham gathered to mark the birthday with celebrations which included a Songs of Praise service followed by tea, cake and Prosecco.

Built just as the war was starting in 1939, the church was at the time an innovative design, with elements of art deco architecture and the hall and church under one roof.

The building is now used by community groups to host a variety of activities, including tapestry, bellringing, indoor bowls, art, choir practice, a slimming group, keep fit, various dancing groups and a marriage preparation course.

The service was led by team vicar Rev Natalie Loveless, and Rev David Evans, a friend of St Leonard’s and former vicar of Nuthurst.

Two girls performed a routine from the Indian dancing club, also held in the church.

The celebration also included a birthday cake, baked by a member of the congregation, with a longstanding member of the church blowing out the candles.

Margaret Symonds, reader and parish warden, said: “It was wonderful to see so many friends from the other Horsham churches, representatives of hall users and former members of the congregation who have moved away.

“There was a photo board on display with a history of the church and its activities through the years and this reminded everyone so much of what Rev David said – it is not the church building that is important so much as the people in it, the people who make up its congregation and those who regularly come through its doors to share in its community life.

“An invitation to join us at 9.30am one Sunday is extended to all. Church services are attended by young and old, with a pattern of worship that caters for both families and those who like a more formal service.

“St Leonard’s is known for its friendliness and hospitality.”

Visit: www.stleonardshorsham.org.uk