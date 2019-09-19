Horsham and Steyning to host climate strike events

Horsham and Steyning will be just two of many places across the world holding climate strike events in the next week.

Campaigners are due to gather at the Bandstand in the Carfax tomorrow (Friday September 20) from 9am and at Steyning’s Star Inn car park at 3.30pm.

A climate strike will be held at the Bandstand in the Carfax, Horsham on Friday

The Horsham event is being organised by Extinction Rebellion Horsham, South East Climate Alliance and Sussex Green Living.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile Greening Steyning has got together with the young people from the Woodcraft Folk to organise a rally in Steyning.

Attendees will march up the high street to the clock tower. All are welcome.

Amelia Rose, 18, from the Woodcraft Folk, said: “We need to stand up about our planet because policymakers are not doing anything.”

Ursula, a fellow Woodcraft Venturer, added: “The government have had the last 20 years to act and they haven’t. So us kids have decided to remind them that they have to act now before it’s too late as it’s not their future they’re messing with, it’s OURS!”

Sally Barnard, from Greening Steyning agrees, adding: “Politicians are so preoccupied by short term issues that they are failing to act on the climate catastrophe that is approaching. We are running out of time, we cannot stand by and let this happen.

“We need urgent action to cut carbon and reverse extinction of our wildlife. We need leadership from our politicians, we need the laws and finances and to make it happen.”

Share your photos and comments from the events by emailing the newsdesk.

The Global Climate Strikes website says: “Young people have woken up much of the world with their powerful Fridays for Future school strikes for the climate.

“As we deal with devastating climate breakdown and hurtle towards dangerous tipping points, young people are calling on millions of us across the planet to disrupt business as usual by joining the global climate strikes on September 20, just ahead of a UN emergency climate summit, and again on September 27.

“Together, we will sound the alarm and show our politicians that business as usual is no longer an option. The climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we.”