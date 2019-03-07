Horley school part of Co-op community fund

This year, The Friends of Meath Green Junior School has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

Vice-chairman of the Friends, Bev Clear said: “At a time when funds for charitable organisations and schools are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in the children attending the school in Horley.

“We are raising funds for our Book and Cook Project. We will be spending the funds raised on a new cooking room which we will be moving into the library space and the existing library will be moving to a double decker bus which we hope to purchase before September 2019.

“Once this is built we hope to invite families to both cook and read at school and hold regular clubs or community events in these spaces.

“To help us raise vital funds, we’ll be relying on Co-op shoppers.

“Every time they buy Co-op own-brand products they get a 5% reward for themselves, and a further 1% goes to local causes like ours.

“Co-op members can decide which local group they would like to back by going online www.coop.co.uk/membership.

“We really hope that people will visit the website and choose to support us.

“Our campaign is here: https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/22403.”

“When a community comes together we’re able to achieve great things, so we hope you can help promote our project.

“For more information about us, please visit http://www.mgjs.org/book-cook-project where you can find further fundraising events that we are running to support this project including a comedy night with Dominic Holland.”

See also: England manager Gareth Southgate says ‘Crawley has been a huge part of my life’ in video message

1 in 3 Crawley women miss cervical cancer screening appointments