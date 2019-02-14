Homes in Horsham and the surrounding areas on the market
Spacious family homes and a luxury apartment are some of the properties on offer this week.
Contact details for the estate agent are listed with each property.
Courtney Green are offering this highly spacious three bedroomed third floor luxury apartment, situated in the heart of Horsham town centre, for �395,000 leasehold
This brand new three/ four bedroom home in Billingshurst is on the market for a guide price of �595,000 with Comyn and James
