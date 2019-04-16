Henfield villagers get set to celebrate St George’s Day

Villagers in Henfield are getting set to celebrate St George’s Day in patriotic style next week.

High Street traders are decorating their shop windows with bunting and English flags.

Meanwhile, children from St Peter’s School and nursery play groups are taking part in painting competitions and displaying their work throughout the village.

On St George’s Day itself - Tuesday April 23 - celebrations in the village will begin at 4pm with a Punch and Judy show in the gardens of Henfield Hall in Coopers Way.

Later there will be an English musical celebration at Henfield Hall with country dancing and music from the Mike Ainscough Band, along with members of Mythago Dancers telling the legendary story of St George and how he slayed the dragon to save a princess.

The events are being organised by the Sussex branch of the Royal Society of St Geroge and Henfield Friends of St Barnabas House.

All proceeds will be donated to St Barnabas House Hospice in Worthing.

Tickets for the Punch and Judy show are £1 for children (3-16 yrs, accompanied) and £2 for adults.

Tickets for the musical evening which starts at 7pm, cost £15, including a ploughman’s supper, and there will also be a raffle and a bar. All tickets are available from Village Care.

Steve Parnell, chairman of the Friends of St Barnabas, a volunteer group of Henfield people who raise money for the Worthing hospice, said the group was helping Arun Agarwal, a member of the Royal Society of St George in Sussex who began organising the event several months ago.

He said: “Arun has organised an afternoon and evening of traditional English entertainment.

“I am sure there will be something for everyone to enjoy.”