Heavy traffic between Chichester and Selsey after crash

According to traffic reports, the B2145 is partially blocked and a detour is in operation after a car went into a wall.

B2145 Selsey Road is partially blocked both ways, affecting traffic travelling between Chichester and Selsey.

Delays have been reported southbound between Little Boultons and Manhood Lane. The average speed is 15 mph, traffic sources said.

Traffic report

Elsewhere in the district, there is queuing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass westbound at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).